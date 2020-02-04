Rasheeda Frost gets some tasty snacks from the Frost Bistro and threw herself on her husband, Kirk Frost, amid false rumors about jail

Rasheeda Frost shared a video on his social media account in which Kirk Frost reveals a delicious meal he brought for Rasheeda from his Frost Bistro. Watch this juicy video.

‘I'm so greedy !! I made @ frost117 get me a bit of @frostbistro because I wanted the wings sooo bad !!! I must say that we have some of the best wings in the city. ”Rasheeda captioned his post.

Someone said: "And I can say that he left his comfortable bed to go look for her, the boy still put on his polo clothes,quot; that's love #blacklove ", and another follower posted this:" His wings look good! They also look like floors & # 39; & # 39;

One commenter posted: "Yes, all wings are a bomb and mashed potatoes with garlic," and another follower wrote: "Oooohhhh,quot; ok Kirk, again on our good side bringing dishes home like that. "

A fan praised the food at the Frost Bistro as well and said: "Yes, that spinach and Brussels sprouts were definitely hitting … you all need one in Chicago now."

Another follower spilled over the food, saying: ‘this looks so good. I can't wait to go back south to eat some real food / chicken. "And someone else posted:" I'll be there om Vday for my anniversary. "I can't wait !! #SafetravelstoATL,quot;.

Somoene also praised the tasty food and wrote: "I just used the wings this weekend and my niece also approved them," and another enthusiastic fan said this: "That looks so good!" When will they open a frost bistro in DC? @rasheeda. "

In other news, Rasheeda recently celebrated Kirk Frost's birthday and made sure to share an emotional message and more photos on his social media account to mark the event. People were happy to see these two still together.

Ad

Kirk was the protagonist of some fake news related to the police, weapons and drugs, which were previously revealed, but his fans can relax because everything is fine.



Post views:

0 0