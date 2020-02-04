Rapper Bhad Bhabie was the target of a $ 450k scam in Hong Kong!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Rapper Bhad Bhabie is the net celebrity who will be the target of a Hong Kong-speaking commitment scam, which promised the teenager $ 450k for a commitment to speak, but in reality everything is a hoax.

According to TMZ, Bhad Bhabie and his team were contacted by people who allegedly came from the office of Peter Woo, a Chinese billionaire businessman, who offered him a big payday to deliver a quick speech at a charity event in Hong Kong.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here