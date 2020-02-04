Pursue the bounty hunter's daughter charged with two counts of harassment

Instagram

Following her arrest in Hawaii, it is reported that Lyssa Chapman had planned to file a report for police misconduct against the officers for the way in which she was arrested.

Lyssa Chapman, the daughter of Duane Chapman, has been charged with two counts of harassment.

The 32-year-old "Dog the Bounty Hunter" star was arrested in Hawaii last week, on January 30, after a fight with his girlfriend.

According to the documents obtained by TMZ, each count with which Lyssa is charged is related to a different person. Both are misdemeanors.

Lyssa was initially accused of resisting arrest, but that count has been withdrawn.