Prince William praises his wife Kate Middleton in front of Princess Charlotte's fan

During a visit to the Mumbles resort in South Wales, the Duke of Cambridge spends time with a fan and responds to his adorable confession that his second son is his favorite.

Prince William seems to be embracing the romantic side of February. On Tuesday, February 4, when he visited the Mumbles resort in South Wales, the 37-year-old royal expressed a rare public worship towards his wife, Kate Middleton, when he spoke with a fan of his daughter, Princess Charlotte, of 4 years.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were greeting members of the public at Mumbles Pier when a woman told him that his second son was his favorite. Being a proud father, he quickly pronounced an agreement: "Yes, she is lovely." He quickly extended his praise to his wife and said: "Like my wife."

The royal couple has rarely shown their affection in public during official engagements. However, an alleged friend told PEOPLE that the two "take care of each other but in different ways." The informant added: "Some people might say it is an outdated marriage, but it seems to work. They have different roles, but they join together as a team."

William and Kate made a stop in Wales to visit a lifeboat station, a school and an ice cream shop. He opted to go with a black suit jacket, light blue shirt with green sweater and dark pants. His 38-year-old wife, on the other hand, covered her red Zara dress under a navy blue coat with a red and white scarf. He completed his look with Asprey's Woodland Oak Leaf Hoop earrings.

During his visit to a local gelato shop to talk about Kate's "5 big questions about head lice," William tried a vanilla cone with chocolate chips, although he declared that he was a "chocolate man." When asked if his three children, Charlotte, 6-year-old Prince George and 1-year-old Prince Louis, like ice cream, he said: "Some like it better than others!"

Prince Harry's older brother also revealed that he read Julia Donaldson's "Room On The Broom" for his three children after seeing a child reading the book. He continued to remember his conversation with the author when he received his CBE for literature services: "I told him & # 39; Do you realize how many parents you have saved before bedtime? & # 39;"

"Kate's 5 big questions about children under 5" was a historical survey that was conducted from January 21 to February 21. His goal is "to give people across the United Kingdom the opportunity to give their opinion on how to raise the next generation." On the survey, the Duchess said she wants to "listen to the key problems that affect our families and communities so that I can focus my work on where it is most needed."