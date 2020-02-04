Porsha Williams poses with her niece, Baleigh and fans can't believe how much she has grown

Porsha Williams made her fans happy when she shared a photo with her niece, Baleigh, on her social media account. This is his sister, the daughter of Lauren Williams, in case you didn't know.

A follower threw himself on the girl and said: "Lauren made such a beautiful girl," while another follower also praised her: "I love that beautiful smile from Baleigh."

Someone else joked with Porsha and told her that her own daughter, PJ definitely looks like her husband, Dennis McKinley: "Porsha … you know that Pilar is Dennis everywhere … Girls tend to favor their parents .. . and vice versa,quot;.

A surprised admirer was surprised at how much Baileigh had grown up: "Wait is that baby from the show when you wanted a baby, so you decided to do it." My God, if so, wow, it has become so great and it is beautiful @ porsha4real. "

Someone praised Porsha and said: ‘Porsha, you are so beautiful. I love you. Heaven bless you, "while another follower sprouted over Baleigh:" Baleigh is so pretty! Please start showing more pictures of her. "

A fan told Porsha that she is her favorite star of the RHOA series: ‘Porsha you are my favorite, you are real, honest, kind and you never cast shadow. Oh yes, and the prettiest of all franchises. "

Another Instagram installer posted this: ‘She is so cute. It reminds me of Raven Simone on the day he appeared on The Cosby Show when a girl came back and looked at her photos. Lauren's daughter is so precious and adorable. 🤗 ’

In other news, it was previously reported that Andy Cohen revealed that Porsha was almost fired after her first season at Real Housewives of Atlanta and, as a result, was not surprised when Andy Cohen revealed that specific detail.

I should check what a source said on the subject and why Porsha was not surprised that Andy did this.



