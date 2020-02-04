Porsha Williams is still in love with PJ's baby room: check it out here

Porsha Williams shared a photo on her social media account in which fans can see Pilar Jhena McKinley's baby room. It looks amazing, and has a fairytale atmosphere, according to some fans.

Porsha also told his followers that it has been really easy to transition from the newborn's room to now. See the photo below.

‘I'm still in love with Pj's @pilarjhena baby room! @neffiwalker The design has been so easy to move from the newborn to now! "Porsha captioned his photo.

Someone said: cuidado Be careful not to tear down some of those things on top of it! Security First! ”Another follower said that this was the way the room looked a while ago, and it probably doesn't look the same now, since PJ is not a newborn.

Another follower liked what they saw and said: "PJ's room is so luxurious … it looks like a little piece of heaven for such a beautiful little Angel." ❤️ ’

Someone else posted this: ‘Yes, Porsha! Well-spent money usability designers face similar problems such as evolving into something that is already useful and staying new and relevant. "

One commenter said: ‘Beautiful. However, I don't know about that light and light rug when I was a small child, lol❤️ ’and another fan also had a little observation to make:‘

Someone else posted this: "Beautiful except for those wings … It seems dangerous if they accidentally fall into P.J. when they are playing."

A follower wrote: ‘Very beautiful and spacious for its crawling and walking stages. And in very good taste. 😍 ’

Speaking of the baby PJ, Porsha shared some new photos of her baby, Pilar Jhena McKinley. She wears a purple outfit that looks amazing on this young woman.

‘💜 I can't stand it💜💜 Purple rain ☔️ Mami loves you @pilarjhena #Magical #MyFavlilHumanInMyFavColor #HappySunday #ThankYouGod, & # 39; Porsha captioned her post that includes more photos.

Fans loved what Pilar looks like in her purple outfit.



