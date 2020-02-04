Pollution in India: Call for action to improve air quality in Delhi | India News

%MINIFYHTMLf9b1ca0fad929ff2db5bc2dab691ce6211% %MINIFYHTMLf9b1ca0fad929ff2db5bc2dab691ce6212%

It is one of the most polluted cities in the world. And as the people of New Delhi prepare to vote in local elections this week, many demand actions to improve air quality in the Indian capital.

Last year, air pollution levels were 40 times the limit set by the World Health Organization.