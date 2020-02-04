Peter Weber defends Victoria F. from the violent reaction of the modeling campaign

A B C
The Bachelor& # 39; s Peter Weber is waiting Victoria Fuller, despite the controversy surrounding a modeling campaign in which she was involved.
As spectators of The Bachelor I know, the 26-year-old was selected to star with Peter in the March issue of Cosmopolitan magazine after participating in a bikini photo shoot. However, his emotion was short-lived when Cosmo Chief editor Jessica Pels He announced that he would no longer present Victoria F. on the cover.
In a letter, Pels said they made this decision due to Victoria's participation in an announcement by an apparent marlin conservation group using the wording and mark of White Lives Matter's efforts. "Without a doubt, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values of the Cosmo brand. We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and any cause that struggles to end injustices for people of color, "he revealed.
While neither Victoria F. nor ABC have commented on the controversy, Peter now shares his point of view on the matter.
In an interview with him Build In Tuesday's series, the pilot tells the audience: "Just being completely honest, I really can't talk too much about that, because I really don't know many facts about the whole situation."
Peter adds that only "recently,quot; he learned about his campaign model and that he didn't know "anything,quot; about it during the time he was filming the reality series. "All I can talk about is the time I could spend with Victoria during this experience. I really enjoyed my experience with her. I really feel that she is a good person and has many endearing qualities." says the 28-year-old.
In addition, Peter says he doesn't want his connection to the White Lives Matter movement related to conservation to define it. "I just hope people can form their opinion about it based on what they see between us and their time in the program."
He concludes by telling the host that "it is not perfect,quot; and that "nobody is."
Despite the controversy, viewers who are interested in seeing photos of the Costa Rican filming can still do so in CosmoThe website of
ME! News has contacted Victoria and ABC for comment.