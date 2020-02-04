Peter O & # 39; Mahony and Robbie Henshaw retired by Ireland for the Welsh clash | Rugby Union News





Peter O & # 39; Mahony starts for Ireland

Peter O & # 39; Mahony and Robbie Henshaw were retired to the XV holder of Ireland, as head coach Andy Farrell made two changes to his confrontation against Wales and named an uncovered player among his replacements.

Caelan Doris will miss the Guinness Six Nations clash of Ireland due to a head injury, with O & # 39; Mahony retired to the spine.

Doris has been subject to protocols back to the game after being forced five minutes after his international debut during Saturday's victory over Scotland.

With the 21-year-old player unavailable, CJ Stander changes to replace him in the No. 8 position, with the experienced O & # 39; Mahony arriving to win his 66th cap on the blind flank.

Robbie Henshaw enters for Ringrose in the center

Farrell's other change to his initial XV for the visit of Wayne Pivac's men sees Henshaw selected in the outer center instead of the wounded Garry Ringrose.

Ringrose was retired part-time against the Scots due to a hand problem and has also been ruled out of Ireland's trip to face England in Twickenham later this month.

Farrell's forced reorganization means that Leinster's back row, Max Deegan, could make his debut from the bench, while Keith Earls wing is also included among the replacements.

Tadhg Furlong has overcome the stiffness in his calves to start in the front row, while fellow Dave Kilcoyne retains his place among the replacements, despite suffering a head injury after leaving the bench against Scotland.