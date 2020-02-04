Pentagon publishes new details of the Abrams update program – Defense Blog

The United States Army has revealed details about the development of an improved variant of the only major US battle tank that is considered the best in the world.

The annual report issued by the Director of Testing and Operational Evaluation (DOT & E) has revealed new details of the main battle tank program of the M1A2 Systems Engineering Plan (SEP) version 3 (v3).

The M1A2 SEP v3 would be almost unrecognizable to the tankers who served in their first incarnation. The new version could boast better fire control electronics, which means that the SEPv3's gun can fire faster and more accurately; the engine, transmission and tracks have been updated for increased performance and to support the weight gain of the platform; You can even carry hubcaps and road arms manufactured using 3D printing.

The updates also include survival improvements that include Next Evolution and advanced armor and reduced vulnerability to threats from improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

According to the report, DOT & E approved an updated test and evaluation master plan (TEMP) Abrams M1A2 SEP v3 on December 28, 2018. The updated TEMP included revisions to the planned production qualification test events and the scope of the test and operative evaluation of follow-up.

He also added that in fiscal year 19, the Army completed the live fire test at the full system level M1A2 SEPv3. To complete the M1A2 SEPv3 survival assessment, the Army must run the remaining series of real fire tests focused on addressing vulnerabilities induced by the combat of stored ammunition and the modeling and simulation (M,amp;S) effort focused on characterizing the effectiveness of the armor through the operational envelope.

The Army expects to complete the M1A2 SEPv3 Live Fire Test and Evaluation program in the first quarter of fiscal year 20.

In fiscal year 19, the Army completed the Full-Up, System-Level (FUSL) tests to assess the survivability of a tank ready for combat against FDI, mines and direct and indirect fire. The FUSL test series included 20 tests in 3 representative production tanks.

Ammunition compartment tests began in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 19 and will be completed in the first fiscal year20. These tests examine the threats that pierce the armor of the tank and hit the ammunition compartment to assess the reaction of the stored ammunition and any resulting impact on the crew.

The survival assessment of Abrams M1A2 SEPv3 in all operating participation conditions will depend on the live fire test data and the model and simulation data. The Army is working on the validation and verification of the critical simulation models and tools for this evaluation.