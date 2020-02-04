Pebble Beach Pro-Am Picks, Sleepers, Betting Tips

%MINIFYHTML324890a3c8b5718c5a17fa324db27b4511% %MINIFYHTML324890a3c8b5718c5a17fa324db27b4512%

The PGA Tour and a group of celebrities on the B-list headed to the iconic Pebble Beach this week for the AT,amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. This tournament is similar to The American Express a few weeks ago in that the event runs in three different fields during the first three rounds of play. From there, the 60 best players make the cut and play the host field, Pebble Beach Golf Links, for Sunday's final round.

In terms of difficulty, Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill are the most difficult of the three courses, while the Monterey Peninsula is usually the easiest in the group. None of these courses is very long, with Pebble Beach being unusually short for a Par-72 course, registering approximately 6,800 yards. This leads to a fairly clear profile of what it takes to succeed here: hit the streets and set up your short iron / wedge game.

PGA DFS: Lineup Builder | How to win

I wouldn't evaluate much how Pebble Beach played last July for the US Open. UU. When evaluating this week's event. The US Open UU. It had deeper, narrower and greener streets. While that week he played exceptionally smoothly and there was little or no wind to speak, the overall difficulty increased compared to the conditions that golfers will face this week.

Pebble Beach is largely a "less than the driver,quot; design, where players will be able to hit 3 woods and irons from the tee and will still be left with a short iron or a wedge in most of their approach shots. Short hitters, such as Ted Potter Jr., Vaughn Taylor and Jordan Spieth, have won victories here in recent years, while Gary Woodland was able to bring his characteristic stinger to victory here during the summer. Pebble Beach also presents some of the smallest greens of any Tour stop, so I want to take a look at "blows acquired: around the greens,quot;. The rough greens and poa at Pebble tend to be complicated, so saving blows at an event that tends to be a birdie festival will be crucial on Sunday.

Key statistics

Beats won: focus

Fight

Par 4 score

Focus <175 yards

Pebble Beach Pro-Am Betting, Odds

Absolute bets to consider

Paul Casey 18/1

I just want to say that I hate the top of the betting board this week. Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay are legitimately the favorites at +675 and 10/1, respectively, but there is not enough value in any of them, in my opinion, to make a direct bet on them. This leads me to look at Casey at 18/1 to start my card. Casey has not climbed much this season, but he is one of the best strikers in this field and has reached the end of second and T8 in his last two exhibitions at Pro-Am. Casey placed within the first 35 in "blows won: approach,quot; and approaches 150-175 yards in his last event, and a few weeks off could see him return to a higher level than we would expect from a long-term elite player of iron

Russell Knox 50/1

Knox is quietly playing great golf right now after publishing four consecutive finishes in the top 40. He opened with a little inspiring 71 last week in Phoenix, but closed strong with rounds of 67, 67 and 69 to finish T16. His iron game is clicking on all the cylinders after getting 4.4 hits in approximations last week in Phoenix, good for the tenth in the field. Knox has played this event well with T14 and T15 finals in the previous two seasons, which makes his +200 odds to finish in the top 20 an attractive option if he doesn't want to bite his 50/1 odds.

Max Homa 70/1

I am a big fan of the Homa game, and a strong 2020 will contribute greatly to show that his victory at the Wells Fargo Championship last year was no accident. He was on the hunt on Sunday last week until a water ball on the 13th condemned any chance he had of a late victory. Homa is a local, who has played these courses dozens of times, and showed how much he likes these coastal designs from Northern California after his T10 that was shown last season. The top 10 in a row finish where he qualified in the top 25 in "winning strokes: focus,quot; tells me that his game is right where it should be for a great victory. Similar to Knox, I love the value in a top 20 bet for Homa at +250.

Jimmy Walker 125/1

We have seen long-term winners of this event several times over the years, so I absolutely want to spray at least a direct bet of 100/1 or more. Walker, the winner of the 2014 Pro-Am, not only has one of the best field stories in the field, but has also been stripped of his irons this season, winning hits in his focus on each of the events he has played in 2020. Walker is a guy who is always at stake for a direct game, T10, T20 or DFS in fields that take away the driver, and 125/1 is a good value in a field that is one of the weakest we will see for the next months