Paula Abdul denies having confused Nicole Scherzinger with Shakira

%MINIFYHTMLd5deeebb7fb88bcef72b4e0117b2790611% %MINIFYHTMLd5deeebb7fb88bcef72b4e0117b2790612%

Wenn

The former judge of & # 39; American Idol & # 39; He insists that he didn't confuse the Pussycat Dolls singer with the creator of hits & # 39; Hips Don & # 39; t Lie & # 39; after its publication in the Super Bowl went viral.

Up News Info –

Paula Abdul has responded to the claims he confused his ex "Factor X USA "co-judge Nicole Scherzinger for Shakira in an instant shared online before the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

The singer of "Straight Up" went to Twitter to share her enthusiasm for the Super Bowl, which she saw Demi lovato perform the national anthem and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira come together for the halftime show.

%MINIFYHTMLd5deeebb7fb88bcef72b4e0117b2790613% %MINIFYHTMLd5deeebb7fb88bcef72b4e0117b2790614%

"I can't wait to see these amazing women perform in the #SuperBowl‼ ️ #DemiLovato @JLo @shakira xoP," Paula wrote, along with photos of herself with Jennifer and Demi.

%MINIFYHTMLd5deeebb7fb88bcef72b4e0117b2790615% %MINIFYHTMLd5deeebb7fb88bcef72b4e0117b2790616%

However, instead of sharing a moment of herself with Shakira, Paula accidentally posted a photo with Nicole, with The kitten dolls Star replied: "I mean, my hips don't lie … but I'm not @shakira girls."

After the tweet went viral, Paula returned to the platform to insist that the movement was intentional, since she responded to the hit creator "Buttons", "@NicoleScherzy. I wanted to include this photo to commemorate this great memory of football ! Don't get confused with Shakira. "

She added: "Nicole, even as a masked singer, I couldn't confuse you. As if we didn't go back! XoP."