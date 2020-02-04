Patrick Mahomes takes Disney World to the Super Bowl MVP parade | NFL news

















0:55



Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes fulfilled his promise Sunday night and went to Disney World!

Patrick Mahomes was able to try out the Disneyland parade, seven years after looking enviously at the honest Super Bowl tradition for the game's MVP.

Despite being far from being the best for most of the game, Mahomes achieved a 10-minute stellar final when Kansas City finally took 31-20 winners over San Francisco in Miami, claiming their first Vince Lombardi Trophy in 50 years .

The 24-year-old quarterback was named Most Valuable Player for his contribution and that left him saying the words “ I'm going to Disney World & # 39; & # 39; and fulfilling the dream that led to social networks to express his delight in February 2013.

I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says "I'm going to Disney World,quot; after winning the Super Bowl #Qbs – Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 6, 2013

With only 17 years, and four years after being recruited tenth overall by the Chiefs, Mahomes watched as Joe Flacco led the Baltimore Ravens to victory in Super Bowl XLVII. This prompted his tweet, and he wasn't in the mood to forget it while collecting individual honors in Sunday night's masterpiece.

The legend says that 33 years ago, Disney CEO Michael Eisner and his wife were having dinner with filmmaker George Lucas and pilots Dick Rutan and Jeana Yeager, who had recently become the first people to fly around the world without stop.

Rutan answered Esiner's question about what would come after his achievement by saying & # 39; I'm going to Disneyland & # 39 ;. According to Newsweek, Eisner's wife later suggested it as a promotional slogan and Eisner began working with the NFL around Super Bowl XXI.

The New York Giants beat the Denver Broncos and Phil Simms picked up the MVP honors, shouted at the camera that he had gone to Disney World and a new tradition was born, which sees the star man of the game rewarded with a parade for & # 39; Main Street, USA UU. "and a suite for the night if they decide to accept the offer,

Fortunately for Mahomes, Miami is only a couple of hours from Orlando, and while head coach Andy Reid, the rest of the victorious squad of the Kansas City Chiefs were heading home and an enthusiastic reception at Arrowhead Stadium, the young man 24 was receiving the VIP treatment of Mickey Mouse and friends.

Mahomes Verdict of Neil Reynolds

0:58 After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years, Patrick Mahomes hopes they can build a legacy like the New England Patriots After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years, Patrick Mahomes hopes they can build a legacy like the New England Patriots

Patrick Mahomes' physical abilities are clearly off the charts and he is the face of the NFL and will be for much of the next decade. But one thing that was talked about a lot in this week of the Super Bowl in Miami was its leadership capacity and its competitive nature. Like many of the greats, he never knows when it's over.

0:33 Patrick Mahomes throws a 44-yard pass to Tyreek Hill for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV Patrick Mahomes throws a 44-yard pass to Tyreek Hill for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV

At 20-10 with 11 minutes remaining, Mahomes threw his second interception on what had been a difficult night and his pin rate languished in the forties. After that, he ripped, completing eight of 13 passes for 114 yards, two touchdowns, no selections and a qualification in that game period of 129.5. I believed when several others did not.

Tyreek Hill admitted that when Mahomes tried to gather the troops he was thinking: "We are 20-10 with seven minutes remaining. Come on man." But Mahomes delivered in the largest of the places with legendary quarterbacks like Dan Marino, Brett Favre, his childhood hero, and Tom Brady watching. And there is more to come from the 24-year phenomenon.