Padma Lakshmi receives love and hate for wearing Colin Kaepernick's shirt

The presenter of & # 39; Top Chef & # 39; It triggers a debate on social media after showing its support for the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback by posting a photo of her wearing her Super Bowl Sunday shirt.

Padma Lakshmi has sparked a debate about his support for Colin Kaepernick. A few hours before the former quarterback team, the San Francisco 49ers, faced the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, the "The best chef"The host let out a picture of her with a shirt stamped with her name and her old number.

The 49-year-old television personality made use of his Instagram account on Sunday, February 2 to share the controversial post. Along with the hashtags "superbowllliv" and "kaepernick", he got excited in the subtitles section of the photo, "Shout out to courage @ kaepernick7".

Lakshmi's post quickly provoked negative reactions from some of his followers. One replied: "I just lost all respect for you!" Another ordered: "Take off that nasty shirt." A third asked: "What courage? Kneel before the national anthem? Wear a shirt with the image of Fadel Castros? Earn more money attacking the United States than playing football?" A room added: "Booo. Are you also against America? Sad."

However, not all Lakshmi fans agreed. Many continued to support their position. "Bless your heart … and his," a supporter supported her. Another fan wrote: "Awesome shirt, Padma, and as someone who served 23 years in the army, I couldn't agree more with you." A third called her "an incredible human being" before adding, "I didn't realize how politically and socially aware you are. Hella appreciates that you use your platform this way. #ImWithKaep."

Kaepernick himself provoked controversy in 2016 when he decided to kneel during the national anthem before a game as a show of protest against racial inequality. Since then he has been a free agent, but has not yet been signed by any NFL team. In October 2017, the 32-year-old athlete filed a collusion complaint against the league and its owners for colluding to deprive him of labor rights.

Lakshmi was not the only star that showed support for Kaepernick on Sunday. "Selma"Director Ava DuVernay declared on Twitter:" Today, during the Super Bowl, the National Football League and its allies will disinfect and co-opt a black protest movement. I refuse to see that happen before my eyes as if everything was fine. Some things are worth more than an afternoon of football. "