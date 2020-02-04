Other H.I.V. The vaccine fails in one trial, disappointing researchers

In another setback in the long search to avoid H.I.V. Infection, a trial in South Africa has been closed because an experimental vaccine was not working, federal health officials announced Monday.
The trial, which began in 2016, followed one in Thailand that ended in 2009. That vaccine offered modest protection against infection. Experts discussed how much, but the vaccine did not protect more than 30 percent.
However, it was the only vaccine that seemed to work at all.
"We hope this candidate vaccine works, unfortunately, it does not work," said Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who conducted the trial.
“Research on other approaches for an H.I.V. continues. safe and effective vaccine, which I still believe can be achieved, "he added.
A vaccine is urgently needed against H.I.V., the virus that causes AIDS. Even now, almost 40 years after the beginning of the epidemic, 1.7 million people become infected every year, most of them in Africa, especially in South Africa, according to UNAIDS, the United Nations agency for AIDS control.
The trial, known as HVTN 702 but nicknamed Uhambo, which means "travel,quot; in Zulu, included 5,407 young adult men and women in South Africa.
Last month, a safety monitoring panel analyzed the first results and found that there were 123 infections among participants who received a placebo injection and 129 among those who received the vaccine.
That clearly indicated that the vaccine was not protective, but it did not mean that it was making the participants more vulnerable to H.I.V., the scientists said. A difference of only six infections in such a large group of participants could have been due to chance.
The Uhambo vaccine had to be significantly changed from the one tested in Thailand because South Africa has a different dominant strain of H.I.V.
The vaccine used canarypox, a bird virus that can infect human cells but cannot multiply in them, to deliver to the body a protein found in the outer envelope of H.I.V. The immune system learns to recognize the protein and make protective antibodies against it.
"This is a big disappointment, and it means that canarypox is clearly not a path to success," said Mitchell J. Warren, executive director of AVAC, a prevention advocacy group for H.I.V. based in New York. "But it was a well-done essay: it enrolled thousands of participants and they returned for their tests."
"As they say in the pharmaceutical industry," if you're going to fail, fail quickly, "he added. "That way, you don't waste financial and human resources."
Two other H.I.V. Vaccine trials, Nos. 705 and 706, known as Imbokodo and Mosaic, are still underway. Both use a common cold virus as a vector and different surface proteins.
Imbokodo is enrolling women in five countries in southern Africa, and Mosaic is enrolling gay men in Europe and North America.
For ethical reasons, trial participants were also offered pre-exposure prophylaxis or PrEP, a daily pill that prevents H.I.V. infection, as well as condoms and tips on how to avoid becoming infected.
But 30 years of condom distribution and counseling have failed to curb the furious H.I.V. epidemic in southern Africa. Several PrEP trials have also failed there, because people sign up for them but then don't take the pills. So, a vaccine is still an important goal.
Scientists are also testing other methods to stop H.I.V .: injections of antibody cocktails that can block it, injections of H.I.V. long-lasting. medications and implants and vaginal rings that release small amounts of preventive medications over time.