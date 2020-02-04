Novak Djokovic prioritizes Grand Slams after winning the Australian Open | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML1014902393c8e1b3966a0b22148dae3211% %MINIFYHTML1014902393c8e1b3966a0b22148dae3212%

The eighth Australian Open title of Novak Djokovic set the tone for what is likely be a historic season in men's tennis





World No. 1 Novak Djokovic admits that he is now prioritizing Grand Slams after winning his eighth Australian Open title this weekend.

The Serbian recovered from a mid-game drop to defeat Dominic Thiem in the final at Melbourne Park, keeping younger generations excluded from the Grand Slam winners circle once again.

Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have now won the last 13 majors, with Stan Wawrinka as the last to break the fort at the US Open in 2016.

The last Australian triumph of the 32-year-old took his account to 17, two drifting from Nadal and only three behind Federer's historical record, and it seems increasingly certain that the Swiss will be surpassed by one or both of his biggest rivals .

Djokovic also regained Nadal's No. 1 world ranking, starting his 276 week at the top of the ranking.

The 310-week Federer record is another well within Djokovic's view, and he hasn't hidden how much of that goal is.

Starting the season with a victory in Grand Slam significantly increases your confidence and your expectations are quite high for the rest of the season. Novak Djokovic

"Obviously at this stage of my career, the Grand Slams are the ones I value most," Djokovic said. "They are the ones I prioritize. Before the season starts, I try to establish my form, form for these events where I can be at my best."

"Of course there is a lot of history at stake. I have professional goals. The Grand Slams are one of the main reasons why I am still competing and still playing a full season, trying to get historical number one.

"That is the other great goal. I put myself in this position that is really good at the moment. I am super happy with the way I started the season."

"I have had the privilege of winning this great tournament eight times. Starting the season with a victory in Grand Slam significantly increases your confidence and your expectations are quite high for the rest of the season. But, whatever happens, this season is already successful. "

