Nicki Minaj under fire after talking about Rosa Parks in new songs

She has returned with new music!
Monday musician Nicki Minaj He treated his fans with a clip of his latest song "Yikes." While many were excited to hear the new song of the famous rapper, a specific line that rapped has bothered many people. Specifically, Minaj commented on the late civil rights activist rosa Parks what many call disrespectful
In the verse, Minaj can be heard saying, "Everything b-ches Rosa Parks, uh-oh lift your ass." Many fans rushed to call the rapper for his disrespectful lyrics to Parks. Especially considering the timing of the lyrics. Not only is February Black History Month, but on February 4 it also marks what Parks' 107 birthday would have been.
Although many quickly criticized the artist, there are also some who believe that the lyrics are actually a call to people to continue fighting for their beliefs.
"I hope @NICKIMINAJ takes that phrase about Rosa Parks from her song. Hella is disrespectful." user wrote in a Tweet online. "It's nothing funny that they tell a black woman to get up and move to the back of the bus and it's the month of black history. Some things you just don't say. That was a defining moment in our history." .
Other user He also called her by his past letters, "Nicki Minaj needs to leave Rosa Parks and Harriet Tubman alone. Both have fought the good fight, let them ladies Rest in peace."
Minaj has not yet responded to the comments, but as the world knows, she is never a person who recoils from a small controversy. No one can forget their public dispute with the television host Wendy Williams in November 2019 after Williams made public comments about Minaj's husband. Minaj took the waves on his radio show to call Williams.
"When a woman is not really loved at home, cruelty is a different kind," Nicki said. "So I really wanted to pray for you today, because look where you are now in your life. Look at how old you are. You are sitting there vicious all this time, and you paid for that man's lover all these years." You paid for your purchases, You paid for their hotels, you probably even paid their gynecologist bills, you paid to be given birth, hoe. "
When Minaj addresses the letter in question, we are sure he will have much to say!
