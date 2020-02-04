Nicki Minaj accused of disrespecting Rosa Parks in the preview of the new song & # 39; Yikes & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLf54dc4fb4c8caed34259759050aaad9011% %MINIFYHTMLf54dc4fb4c8caed34259759050aaad9012%

WENN / Brian To

Offering his devoted fans a preview of his next song, the Trinidadian rapper offers the bar that makes people go crazy online: & # 39; All of you, damn Rosa Parks, uh-oh, cheer up! & # 39;

Nicki Minaj He is about to say goodbye to his retirement with his new solo music. The hip-hop superstar went to social networks on Monday night, February 3, to give her devout fans a preview of her new song titled "Yikes," which was soon the subject of controversy due to a particular line. .

While filming singing the song in a recording studio, Nicki rapped: "I woke up, the price of cocaine / I hit them with the low cut and then called my friends." She continued to spit her bars, "This is a mac truck, not a black truck / When we move, tell them to come back up / Click on the clack," before handing over the bar that made many people go crazy online, " All of you b ** * hes Rosa Parks, uh-oh, fuck you! "

The line received a mixed reaction from social media users, although not a few people were disappointed by the bar and accused the rapper of "Bang Bang" of disrespecting the late activist, who is called the "first lady of the civil rights "and the" mother of the freedom movement ". One person said, "No, I don't like that part of Rosa Parks. You shouldn't have said that. It's the month of black history." Another crazy guy wrote: "I loved … less the Rosa Parks line! It made no sense and was in the line of disrespect!"

Some people decided not to listen to the full version of the song because of the line, while another commented: "I don't see anything nice about this song, they didn't hear what he said was disrespectful madness." Meanwhile, a different person said: "I liked everything, besides the & # 39; part of Rosa Parks & # 39 ;, damn it, isn't it the month of black history? Where is the respect?"

The reaction aside, this is not the first time Nicki makes reference to a female figure in the history of blacks. During an episode of her "Queen" radio show, she was compared to abolitionist and political activist Harriet Tubman when she expressed frustration over the music industry's politics.