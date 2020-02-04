New Zealander Rieko Ioane was out for several weeks with a broken hand | Rugby Union News





Rieko Ioane faces a spell on the sidelines after injuring her hand

The side of the All Blacks and Auckland Blues, Rieko Ioane, will be out of play for several weeks after breaking a bone in his hand.

The 22-year-old suffered the injury in the first game of the Super Rugby season against the Waikato Chiefs last weekend.

Hooker Ray Niuia has been ruled out for the season after suffering a serious knee injury in the game at Eden Park last Friday, when the Blues took a 19-5 lead in the back of two Ioane tries only to lose 37- 29.

Support Alex Hodgman, who has a calf injury, is another rower who will miss Saturday's second round game against the New South Wales Waratahs in Newcastle, the Blues said in a statement.

The injuries will be a big blow for the three-time Super Rugby champions, who are looking to enter the playoffs for the first time since 2011.