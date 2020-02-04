New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss India's first two ODI | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML26fd547b614d6fd25f6cd4637274408e11% %MINIFYHTML26fd547b614d6fd25f6cd4637274408e12%

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the first two ODI against India this week due to a shoulder problem and Mark Chapman replaced him on the team.

Williamson suffered an "inflamed AC joint in his left shoulder,quot; while playing in a Twenty20 game against India last week and he will miss Wednesday's game in Hamilton and Saturday's crash in Auckland.

India will also be unopened to hitter Rohit Sharma, who has been ruled out of the rest of the tour after suffering a calf strain in the international Twenty20 final between the sides.

Rohit retired injured Sunday when he was in 60 of 41 balls. He received treatment for several minutes on day 17, but limped three deliveries later and could not continue.

The highlight when India beat New Zealand by seven races in the final T20I to win the 5-0 series

Black Caps physiotherapist Vijay Vallabh said Williamson's injury would be handled with caution and that the batter could be fit for the third and final game of the series at Mount Maunganui.

"Kane underwent an X-ray scan that freed him from anything serious, but it is better for his recovery to avoid aggravating the joint over the next few days," Vallabh said in a statement.

"He will continue his physical training sessions throughout the week and start batting again on Friday with the possibility of being available for the third game next Tuesday."

Tom Latham will replace Williamson as captain in the first two games.