New York's mention of its assault scandal

However, people don't take Brittney's long Instagram rental to her former co-star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: New York & # 39 ;, since Brittney is bothered instead by her spelling mistakes.

Brittney taylor she wants everyone to leave her alone after she accused Remy Ma of attacking her in April 2019. That's why when the rapper brought the subject up again in the last episode of "Love and Hip Hop: New York"Brittney quickly took her Instagram account to let off steam.

By sharing images of the episode on Monday, February 3 of the VH1 program, Brittney accused Remy of "character deformation." He later wrote a long message in a separate publication, explaining why he was disappointed to see his case discussed on the show while trying to move on.

"I am in such a better place and space in my life," Brittney wrote. "It is a pity that I have to watch this television on television. The sad part is that I moved completely. I left it alone. But people know what they did. It is sad that they are really making it appear that I did things by influence ".

"You still say my name on national television is crazy," he continued. "I suffered enough about that situation. I am literally traumatized! I am a bigger and better person. I have been raped enough. Stop milking him. And just let a young man not be."

<br />

However, people did not take their anger seriously and rather criticized Brittney for her spelling mistakes. "If you can't spell it, you shouldn't be able to sue him," said one, referring to Brittney writing "deformation" instead of defamation. "still stuck in" deformation, "added another.

Meanwhile, someone else wondered if Brittney knew if the episode was not filmed in recent days. "Someone will tell you that it is not as if they had filmed it yesterday or something …", commented a fan. Another comment said: "If it doesn't bother you, why are you sitting at home watching the program?"

Brittney made headlines in 2019 after calling Remy, claiming that her former "LHH: New York" co-star attacked her at a New York City charity cancer concert for no reason. He also shared an image of her wearing a seemingly painful black eye.

Remy insisted that the incident never happened. Joe the Fat, who was also performing at the concert, supported her by saying that Remy never touched Brittney. Still, Remy was charged with assault, although he was retired in early December 2019.