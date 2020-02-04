New York Knicks separate from team president Steve Mills | NBA News

The New York Knicks have separated from team president Steve Mills, just two days before the NBA exchange deadline.

Mills has been replaced by General Manager Scott Perry while the Knicks conduct a search to find a replacement.

"Steve and I have made the decision that it would be better for him to leave his role as president of the New York Knicks," owner James Dolan said in a press release. "We thank Steve for his many years of service to our organization and we look forward to continuing our relationship with him as part of our board."

Mills, 60, has been with the Knicks since 2013, serving as executive vice president and general manager before assuming the position of president in July 2017.

"It has been a great honor to represent the Knicks," Mills said. "I will always be grateful to Jim for giving me the opportunity to represent this franchise and I am disappointed that we were unable to achieve success in New York. I would like to thank the staff and the players for their hard work during my tenure." I will always be a Knicks fan. "

The Knicks fired head coach David Fizdale in December after a 4-18 start in the current season. They are 11-18 under interim coach Mike Miller and 15-36 overall, the third worst record in the Eastern Conference.

They have not been in the playoffs since the 2012-13 season.

