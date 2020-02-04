NeNe Leakes was the real MVP last weekend and bathed in love. Check out his photos and his beautiful appearance.

NeNe Leakes spent his weekend mainly with the Super Bown boys and the following parties. She shared many photos of the events on her social media account, just to keep her fans updated.

She told fans she likes to hang out with the boys because this way, you have less drama and mess.

Many fans agreed with the RHOA star and let him know this in the comments.

Now, NeNe says that she has been MVP during this weekend, and that she shared more photos so you can see her appearance too.

‘I was the real MVP this weekend! Many peeps showed me a lot of love. I couldn't get photos with all of them, "NeNe wrote in his post.

Someone brought in Kenya Moore and said: "That's why Miss Moore is jealous of you !!! She will also be the second best,quot; # loveyounene❤️ "

Another follower posted this: "You were shown a lot of love because you are loved, stay focused and continue enjoying life."

A commenter also praised NeNe and said: Tan o So cute and humble. Change is real and people hate it. I love. I need you as my mentor. "

Someone else talked about the RHOA star and wrote this: ‘Beautiful Baby. You'll always be my girl ♥ ️ ’while a commenter posted: Siempre Always the real MVP! Praying is all right with you and yours! Always loving me a little baby! "

A follower wrote: ‘You look PERFECT. You don't need more work done. This is natural and it suits you. I only congratulate you every time you cross my timeline, "and someone else said:" Idk, what about you, but I feel a big change in you, growth makes you look much happier. "

Fans appreciated NeNe's outfits last weekend, but what they loved most was the fact that NeNe lost some weight and looks fantastic these days.



