NeNe Leakes poses with Lizzo at the Super Bowl party in Miami

NeNe Leakes made many of his fans happy when he shared a couple of photos in which he is together with Lizzo on his social media account. They are at the party after the Super Bowl in Miami. See the photo below.

‘Then this bold beauty approached me to tell me how much she loves me! The feeling is mutual @lizzobeeating #badbitch #diddysuperbowlparty # superbowl2020inmiami, "NeNe wrote in his post.

Someone said: ww Awwwww, how sweet. It's so easy to love you even without knowing you, "and another follower posted this:" This made me Monday! My two favorites! "

A commenter posted & # 39; WE ALL LOVE YOU @neneleakes "While you were with your mouth I was in the bank,quot; 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 I will never forget it "and someone else shared:" I love you too @neneleakes in my head you my best friend ❤ & # 39;

Another follower said: ‘@neneleakes I belong to this group of friends !! I love you both very much, and it should be in this picture! Hello, you are supposed to be my friend! "

Someone else posted this: ne @neneleakes you are so pretty, and I think they misunderstand you, you respond so well with positivity. I love you too, keep on shining. 💞 ’

Another commenter posted this: "@neneleakes @lizzobeeating I would have pissed my 40-year-old pants if I could meet them both together!"

Another of NeNe's sponsors said: "I am very happy that another tall person has taken a picture with Lizzo to show that she is not as big as people keep trying to make her look …" and she is very pretty. Trust is beautiful. "

Just the other day, NeNe shared some photos on his social media account that shows the orange look he wore for the Super Bowl.

Ad

Fans appreciated the outfit, but what they liked most was the fact that NeNe lost some weight and looks fantastic these days.



Post views:

0 0