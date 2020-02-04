Neil Lennon would be & # 39; baffled & # 39; if Celtic's Leigh Griffiths face SFA charges | Soccer news





Leigh Griffiths was booked during Saturday's clash with Hamilton

Neil Lennon would be "baffled,quot; if Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths faced some disciplinary action from the Scottish Football Association after an incident involving Sam Woods of Hamilton.

The Scottish Premier League game on Sunday had no goals when Hoops striker Griffiths got a yellow card from referee Nick Walsh after he apparently set foot on Accies' prone defender.

Celtic ended up winning 4-1, and Hamilton's chief, Brian Rice, said later that "there was no debate,quot; that it should have been a red card, but his Parkhead counterpart, Lennon, insists no charge is required. of SFA.

Neil Lennon says he would be very disappointed if Griffiths was accused by the SFA

Lennon said: "I would be very disappointed because I saw him at that time. There was no malice in him. His leg was trapped and he was trying to get up.

"So I would be baffled if something came out of that."

Before Wednesday night's trip to Motherwell, Lennon added: "I'm not sure how much contact he made with the player.

"I have not seen him on camera again, but I know from the football point of view … he is trying to get up instead of raising his leg and putting it on the player."

Leigh Griffiths and Alex Gogic clash with Sam Woods on the floor

"What disappointed me was that he pushed the player after that. We are great in the discipline and discipline of the team and we have had a calm word with him about it."