National Signature Day 2020: Updated classification of recruitment class and best unsigned players

The 2019 college football season is over, as is its initial signing period. But there are still some pending issues on the recruitment path before we can fully move on to the 2020 season.

The national signature day is almost here. What used to be the biggest date on the college football recruitment calendar has been largely usurped by the initial signing period, but there are still several compelling stories to monitor. These include updated class and recruitment classifications, last-minute changes of opinion and first-class talent that are not yet signed.

Here is everything you need to know about the National Signature Day 2020 of college football, from dates, classifications and recruitment and the best remaining unsigned players.

When is the national signature day 2020?

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2020

For those recruits who did not sign during the initial signing period, National Signature Day is the first day they can send their NLI.

Classification of the college football recruitment class 2020

According to the updated composite classifications of 247Sports, Georgia has class No. 1 before the initial signing period, followed by Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Ohio State to complete the top five. According to the recruitment service classifications, the SEC has six of the 10 best classes, followed by the Big Ten (two) and Big 12 and ACC (one). Oregon is the best-ranked Pac-12 team in the class, at number 12.

247 Recruitment classes composed of the top 10 sports

The rankings were updated to reflect the last 247Sports Composite top 10.

National Signature Day players to see

The following recruits from the Top 100 of 247Sports Composite remain unsigned for National Signature Day.

– Jordan Burch (No. 8 nationwide, No. 2 DT)

– Broderick Jones (No. 11 nationwide, No. 2 OT)

– Zachary Evans (No. 16 nationwide, No. 2 RB)

– Avantae Williams (No. 44 nationwide, No. 2 S)

– Sedrick Van Pran (No. 59 nationwide, No. 1 C)

– McKinnley Jackson (No. 61 nationwide, No. 9 DT)

– Alfred Collins (No. 62 nationwide, No. 2 SDE)

– Xzavier Henderson (No. 66 nationwide, No. 11 WR)

– Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 75 nationwide, No. 8 RB)