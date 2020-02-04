Mumbai police play a trick on drivers honking

NEW DELHI – In India, when you drive, you basically need a ring of eyeballs around your head to see what's coming.
The three-wheel rickshaws leave the roundabouts directly towards you, the herds of stray dogs are thrown to the road, the huge buses wobble from behind. And on each side there is a thick stew of bicycle rickshaws, small taxis, fat Mercedes, Uber drivers stuck in their screens, drivers entering and leaving the lanes, and Mario Andretti's guys rush down the main street to six inches from each other.
In this world, the car horn is a survival tool and a weapon. People use them constantly: to scold, warn, and especially for slow drivers to move.
But in Mumbai, it has become too much. The traffic horn has become a problem, creating so much noise, that the Mumbai police drew up a plan.
At certain vital intersections, they installed slightly sinister devices that detect the horn noise. When people honked the red lights, which they often do so other drivers are ready to go, the lights remained red. The police put some signs: "Honk, wait more,quot;, but clearly not everyone understood what was happening.
Police filmed all this, using drone shots and some Bollywood magic. (Mumbai is the center of India's gigantic film industry, after all.) the video It was released last week and instantly went viral.
It shows people getting out of cars with confused looks on their faces, some shouting at each other to stop banging their horns, the children on the sidewalk laugh out loud and the cops exchange a happy slap.
"This is what we wanted to tell you: honking or making noise does not move traffic," said Pranaya Ashok, a Mumbai police spokesman. "Traffic takes its own time to move, okay?"
The exercise, conducted in November and December, was just a test, and police chiefs are discussing how they can implement it throughout the city, home to approximately 20 million people.
Indians from all corners of the country laugh at that; officials in several other places Now they also want to manipulate their traffic lights with horns.
According to an old saying in India, to drive well, all you need are four simple things: a good car, good eyes, good luck and a good horn.
But now, maybe you only need three.
"Honking is a very bad and undisciplined traffic act," said Ashok. "Sour the ears of a normal person."
Or, in the words of a Twitter user who commented on the video, "No more,quot; honky ponky "."
Hari Kumar contributed reporting.
