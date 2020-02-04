Mumbai police play a trick on drivers honking

NEW DELHI – In India, when you drive, you basically need a ring of eyeballs around your head to see what's coming.

The three-wheel rickshaws leave the roundabouts directly towards you, the herds of stray dogs are thrown to the road, the huge buses wobble from behind. And on each side there is a thick stew of bicycle rickshaws, small taxis, fat Mercedes, Uber drivers stuck in their screens, drivers entering and leaving the lanes, and Mario Andretti's guys rush down the main street to six inches from each other.

In this world, the car horn is a survival tool and a weapon. People use them constantly: to scold, warn, and especially for slow drivers to move.