Mo’nique calls Oprah for being a hypocrite for these many reasons

It is safe to say that Mo’Nique and Oprah Winfrey will not go on vacation together because the enmity has returned.

This week, the comedian went to social networks where she wrote an open letter to Oprah, and criticized her for remaining neutral in the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Mo’Nique stated that there is a "disparity,quot; in the way he treated Weinstein, Russell Simmons and Michael Jackson.

Mo’Nique said this about Oprah's hypocritical way of handling the #MeToo scandals: "You also said‘ if we do all this about Harvey Weinstein, then we've lost the moment. " When you are or were going to be part of a documentary about Michael Jackson and Russell Simmons, how does that not do everything about them?

She continued with: “Curiously, Brother M.J. He was acquitted and deceased, so how is he not off limits? Russell and Harvey are accused of the same, so, to be fair, how can you not & # 39; support & # 39; to the accusers of both, as you said you did with RS, or (sought) the positive side for both as you said? Did he do it for HW?

Mo & # 39; Nique shared her "personal experience,quot; with Oprah writing: "You have seen me as a black woman, being accused of being difficult for not promoting Precious internationally for Lions Gate, in Lions Gate, Tyler Perry and her request, to even though my deal was with Lee Daniels Entertainment. How are you for black women when you hear Tyler on audio saying that he was right and that he was going to speak, but that you or he still hasn't said a word? "

the Beautiful The star added: "My sixteen-year-old self did not know that you, in your silence before the wrongdoing, would make my life more difficult." Finally, consider supporting people who are right and not just & # 39; The right people. & # 39; "

The reactions to the message were mixed at best. This person said: “Monique has not been cured of this! "Couldn't you have shot a text or email or a handwritten letter?"

A follower declared: “Oprah really forgot her roots 🤦🏽‍♂️, but nobody is responsible for your actions except you. Keep that in mind. "

A third comment read: “A reading (well deserved). Oprah's actions and words don't add up, and Mo’Nique just took out the calculator. "

The fourth commenter shared: "Monique always speaks facts, but other people are not ready for their conversation."

Oprah and Mo’Nique have been involved in this bitter dispute since they worked on Beautiful in 2009.



