Mo’Nique calls Oprah for being a hypocrite and making life harder

Mo’Nique discovered that now is the best time to go after Oprah. Then, he decided to write a long letter in his social media account in which he called Oprah, accusing her of being a hypocrite and making her life so difficult.

Check out the letter from the American actress and comedian to Oprah below.

@ Dear @oprah, I felt compelled to write this open letter after observing the disparity in the way you seem to treat people accused of the same accusations. You did an interview on the CBS Morning Show and Norah O & # 39; Donnell asked you about Harvey Weinstein, and said it belonged to him that "you always try to look at the Rainbow in the clouds, whatever the,quot; positive side " You also said, "If we do all this about Harvey Weinstein, then we have lost the moment," his letter began.

Mo’Nique continued and said: ‘When you are or would be part of the documentary about Michael Jackson and Russell Simmons, how does that not do everything about them? Interestingly, Brother M.J. He was acquitted and deceased, so how come he is not out of bounds? Russell and Harvey are accused of the same, so to be fair, how can you not "support,quot; the accusers of both as you said you did with R.S. Or are you looking for the positive side for both as you said you did for H.W.? "

She went further and said that her personal experience with Oprah is the fact that "you have seen me as a black woman accused of being difficult for not promoting,quot; Precious "internationally for Lions Gate, Lions Gate, Tyler Perry and your request, even though my deal was with Lee Daniels Entertainment.

Mo’Nique also remembered when he was only sixteen years old and met Oprah, telling him he wants to be like her when she grows up.

"You have to work very, very hard." My sixteen-year-old self did not know that, in your silence, in the face of an offense, you would make my life "more difficult." Finally, consider supporting the right people and not just the "right people." I love you to life, Mo & # 39; Nique, "he concluded.

Fans support her, but, on the other hand, they don't think Oprah cares about this letter at all.

Someone said: "Mo, don't spend your career proving that Oprah is wrong … what is done in the dark will come to light, her judgment day will come … it's still great and prevails !!!"

One commenter published: "Thank you for not being afraid to be honest with yourself and your people."

What do you think of this letter?



