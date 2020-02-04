Milla Jovovich offers her first look at the girl Osian

%MINIFYHTML4ff691252b0710543c71ad0a7a609dbd11% %MINIFYHTML4ff691252b0710543c71ad0a7a609dbd12%

WENN / Derrick Salters

After her 12-year-old daughter confirms the birth of her third child with her husband Paul W.S. Anderson, the star of & # 39; Resident Evil & # 39 ;, takes Instagram to share details about his newborn's name.

Up News Info –

Jovovich mile She admitted that she is "completely obsessed" with her new daughter Osian, when she presented the tot in an Instagram post on Monday, February 3.

Osian's arrival in the world was confirmed for the first time by Milla and her husband Paul W.S. Ever, Anderson's 12-year-old daughter, who wrote on her Instagram page: "Welcome to the world, my new sister Osian (pronounced O-shun as the body of water)! We love you!"

After Ever's post, Milla shared several photos of the newborn along with her sisters and parents, and wrote: "Hello everyone! So, without my knowledge, @evergaboanderson spilled beans on the new baby yesterday, what that makes this & # 39; old news & # 39; but anyway, yesterday 02/02/2020 at 8:56 am Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson was born Osian is the name of a Welsh child and pronounces O-shin Now I know the name is long, but the family could not agree on his middle name Ever and my mother loved Lark, @dashielanderson and I loved Elliot Then my husband Paul intervenes with another vote for Lark, so Smushy and I were numbered! At least she has many to choose from later in life if she wants to drop some. "

While talking about her newborn, Milla added: "She is so beautiful! Her hair is lighter than that of the other girls and she is very strong. Her little hands get in the way and are difficult to control and she is already raising her head" to see what's happening! She is our miraculous baby and we are all so grateful to have her and completely obsessed with her! Obviously I will post more photos later, but we are all exhausted because the last nights have been crazy! I send everyone a lot of love from the cloud in which I fly "Xoxo".

Quickly received congratulatory messages from his famous friends, including January jones, who commented: "How beautiful! Congratulations mom! You're radiant!"

"CONGRATULATIONS, Milla! How amazing and what a joy!" Olga Kurylenko wrote while Michelle Monaghan commented: "A beautiful girl!