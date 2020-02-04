Mesut Ozil: Two men threatened to & # 39; kill & # 39; Arsenal player said the court | Soccer news





Mesut Ozil was not present at the hearing

Two men threatened to "kill,quot; Mesut Ozil of Arsenal and contaminate his mother while threatening his security guards, according to a court.

Salaman Ekinci and Ferhat Ercun deny having behaved in a threatening or abusive manner outside the North London home of the midfielder of £ 350,000 per week of the Premier League club.

Security guard Kemil Sezer told the Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on Tuesday that he and a colleague had been protecting the World Cup winner for several weeks after an unrelated attack on the midfielder.

Assisted by a Turkish interpreter, he told the court that he first saw two men around 7:30 p.m. on August 8 last year before they returned about three hours later when it was dark.

He said: "They swore in Turkish, saying & # 39; f *** your mothers, we will fuck Mesut's mother and we will return in five minutes and if security does not leave here, we will kill Mesut Ozil already kill you & # 39 ;.

"We started chasing them … we got angry because Mesut Ozil, about two or three weeks earlier, was attacked and we feared the same would happen."

When prosecutor Sarah Gabay asked her how she felt, she said: "Stressed … Mesut Ozil is loved by the Turkish people.

"We have the responsibility to protect it."

Ekinci and Ercun, both 27, and both from Tottenham, north London, appeared at the trial dressed elegantly in dark suits and vests to be tried for the alleged incident.

Ms. Gabay said that Ekinci and Ercun were arrested by the guards after they returned for the third time after midnight before they called the police.

She said: "In the interview, both defendants denied using the language and said they had no conversation with each other and said they had been attacked by security guards."

Ozil, 31, who won the 2014 World Cup with Germany, is of Turkish heritage.

He was not present at the hearing.

Ekinci and Ercun deny a charge of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviors to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The trial, before district judge Alison Rose, continues.