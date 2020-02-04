Meghan Trainor remembers having a mental breakdown in an interview

She is lowering the curtain.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music Beats 1 about his new album TREAT MYSELF, Meghan trainor It details the exciting and sometimes very difficult journey he has been through in recent years since he succeeded in the world of music. The musician remembers a moment in his life when everything went exactly as she wanted, but the pressure was almost too much for the young star to handle.

The singer recalled an interview with Gayle king where things got worse and she had a breakdown. "So after Thank you, which was my last album, was my thanks for all that, all my dreams came true. Literally, everyone I had, thank you very much. And after that album I met the love of my life. Everything was great, "he explained." And I had vocal problems because I was working too much. I finally collapsed physically and emotionally. I had a mental breakdown and had panic attacks live on television with Gayle King. "