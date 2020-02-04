Meghan Trainor remembers having a mental breakdown in an interview

James Shaw / Shutterstock
She is lowering the curtain.
In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music Beats 1 about his new album TREAT MYSELF, Meghan trainor It details the exciting and sometimes very difficult journey he has been through in recent years since he succeeded in the world of music. The musician remembers a moment in his life when everything went exactly as she wanted, but the pressure was almost too much for the young star to handle.
The singer recalled an interview with Gayle king where things got worse and she had a breakdown. "So after Thank you, which was my last album, was my thanks for all that, all my dreams came true. Literally, everyone I had, thank you very much. And after that album I met the love of my life. Everything was great, "he explained." And I had vocal problems because I was working too much. I finally collapsed physically and emotionally. I had a mental breakdown and had panic attacks live on television with Gayle King. "
That was just the beginning. It took Meghan another great moment to take some time to rest and get the help she needed. "I was reading the Grammy nominees & # 39; s the year after I won and I was shaking and I thought, please don't collapse on TV right now. We're live," he shared about the terrifying moment. "And as soon as they were cut, I fell and started screaming crying and couldn't breathe. And later, they took me."
She continued: "I was supposed to do more work and they told me: & # 39; We're done. This is all & # 39; it was because I had, I can't say who, but a lot of people told me that if you cancel on this set of 30 minutes, we will never play Meghan Trainor again. So I had everything. I had my Grammy, I had what people dreamed of for years. I had everything I always wanted and threatened to take it with me. "
For Meghan, it took her to hit the bottom and be hospitalized so she could really accept the exhaustion she was experiencing.
"Then, my mind was like, no, I will continue, I will continue. And my body was like, bye. And my body had to tell me, instead of taking a break," he revealed. . "As if the saddest thing is, your whole team is in the hospital with you like & # 39; Everything will be fine & # 39; and you think you can't talk. You can't talk. So I was alone with my thoughts during Too much time and I exploded. I got scared and I got scared for a long time. "
After going through that dark period and creating this new album, he said the focus is really on helping himself and others remember the importance of loving himself for what he is, exactly where he is.
"Trust my instinct. Believe in myself. Every message I give when I try, I try to write my songs that are like, treat you, remember to love yourself," he shared on the themes of his album. "It's all for me. It's also everything for my fans, but I'm still listening to these songs and I have to remind myself. As a child, love yourself."
