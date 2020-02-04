Meghan King Edmonds criticizes "fools" who hate her for letting her daughter take melatonin

Instagram

Many do not have it after the student of & # 39; Real Housewives of Orange County & # 39; He shares on Instagram Stories that his three-year-old daughter, Aspen, falls asleep after taking a melatonin gum.

Up News Info –

Meghan King Edmonds It is not here for people who criticize their parenting skills. "The true housewives of Orange County"Alum has recently been criticized for allowing her 3-year-old daughter, Aspen, to take a melatonin gum, and has since responded to them."

It all started after Meghan took Instagram Stories over the weekend to share a picture of the girl sleeping soundly. She explained in the legend: "This angel found a rubbery melatonin in the leftover mom's bag on our flight (that was 2 hours ago)." Many did not take the publication well, criticizing the television star for helping her daughter sleep.

%MINIFYHTML72ed43fbfd9d4bfb25a2125be626edc211% %MINIFYHTML72ed43fbfd9d4bfb25a2125be626edc212%

Meghan King Edmonds shared a picture of her sleeping daughter.

However, Meghan didn't feel sorry for what she did. Instead, he could not believe that people considered his action problematic, so he issued a long statement to PEOPLE to "give a complete explanation of this nonsense." The wife separated from Jim Edmonds He said that the gummy melatonin he gave to his daughter was appropriate for his age, "it is not a sleeping pill and certainly not for an adult. It is completely safe."

She explained: "Aspen found the little jelly in a little bag while rummaging through my purse. He asked me if I could have it and how was the nap time I said yes." In fact, the recommended dose for this particular brand of melatonin for children is 2 gummies and I let him take one. "However, the girl still fell asleep.

Meghan also stressed that her daughter was "fully supervised" during that time and only took the gum with her "express permission." He added: "The publication was more brazen because that is what social networks are about on Instagram: a look at our lives is not usually the whole story. But, given that the parent police are in full force, I have felt compelled to give a full look explanation of this nonsense. "