Match report – Nantes 1 – 2 PSG

%MINIFYHTML2027d1ac463647cf217b85a02cd032fd11% %MINIFYHTML2027d1ac463647cf217b85a02cd032fd12%

Roberto Soldado scores twice to send to Granada through the Copa del Rey





%MINIFYHTML2027d1ac463647cf217b85a02cd032fd13% %MINIFYHTML2027d1ac463647cf217b85a02cd032fd14% Thilo Kehrer also scored for PSG in his victory against Nantes

%MINIFYHTML2027d1ac463647cf217b85a02cd032fd15% %MINIFYHTML2027d1ac463647cf217b85a02cd032fd16%

Mauro Icardi rediscovered his scoring touch to help Paris Saint-Germain beat Nantes 2-1 in Ligue 1 while the French champions continued their march to the title on Tuesday.

Icardi, who had not scored in his last six competitive games, scored just before half an hour and Thilo Kehrer added another after the break before Moses Simon reduced the arrears for Nantes in '68.

Three days after showing his frustration at being replaced in a 5-0 win in Ligue 1 against Montpellier, Kylian Mbappe started with Icardi, and Neymar missed the game due to a small rib injury.

Icardi found the back of the net in the 29th minute, deflecting a shot from Angel di Maria home.

Kehrer doubled the lead in the 57th minute, heading to a corner of Di Maria to reach PSG's 100th goal in all competitions this season.

Stevan Jovetic helped Monaco to its first 2020 victory

Simon withdrew one by scoring from close range after benefiting from a defensive error by Presnel Kimpembe, but the PSG was still a little above as he claimed his tenth victory in his last 11 league games.

The PSG moved to 58 points from 23 games and led Marseille, second ranked, who plays at St Etienne on Wednesday, by 15 points. Nantes fell to the tenth with 32 points.

Elsewhere, Monaco won his first Ligue 1 game of the year beating visitors Angers 1-0 courtesy of a goal by Stevan Jovetic in the first half.

An early goal by Loic Remy also won fourth place Lille a 1-0 home win against third place Rennes.

DFB-Pokal: Dortmund, knocked out Leipzig

Erling Haaland continued his scoring career for Borussia Dortmund, but could not help them win.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig were eliminated from DFB-Pokal in the third round even though Erling Haaland of Dortmund maintained his scoring streak in Germany.

Borussia Dortmund lost 3-2 to Werder Bremen, a great nuisance given that Werder is fighting the descent of the Bundesliga, while Dortmund disputes the title.

Haaland left the bench with a 2-0 decline at the start of the second half and scored his eighth goal in four games for Dortmund since he signed in January. However, Werder soon restored his two-goal lead when Milot Rashica scored.

The 17-year-old Gio Reyna of Dortmund scored his first goal for the club in the 78th minute, and did so in style, beating two defenders before shooting from outside the penalty area in the upper corner.

Dortmund could have sent the game overtime, but Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus lost clear opportunities to score, before Haaland had a header saved in detention time.

Werder Bremen caused shock when he beat Borussia Dortmund

Previously, Filip Kostic scored twice as winner of the 2018 cup Eintracht Frankfurt hit RB Leipzig 2-1 to claim a place in the quarterfinals of the German Cup. It was Frankfurt's second victory over Leipzig in 11 days.

Leipzig started with top scorer Timo Werner on the bench, and Frankfurt took the lead in the 17th minute when Andre Silva converted a penalty after Marcel Halstenberg handled the ball.

Kostic put 2-0 for Frankfurt early in the second half after a poor pass in defense of Leipzig.

The new signing Dani Olmo scored his first goal for Leipzig in '68, but the visitors could not tie even after bringing Werner as a substitute. Kostic added another goal at the time of detention in the counterattack.

Also on tuesday Schalke returned 2-0 to beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 after extra time. Fortuna Dusseldorf He finished a six-game race without winning the second level Kaiserslautern 5-2.

Copa del Rey: Soldier sends to Granada through

Roberto Soldado scored twice to send Granada to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey

Roberto Soldado scored a penalty for detention time to send Granada to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey with a 2-1 victory over the Valencia headlines on Tuesday.

Soldier hit after three minutes to send the Andalusians ahead, but his former club equaled Rodrigo Moreno, who already had a discarded goal.

Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Domenech made some excellent stops to keep the hosts at bay, but with extra time beckoning, Jaume Costa drove in the area and Soldier completed his clamp.

Mirandes receives Villarreal on Wednesday with Barcelona at Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid receives Real Sociedad on Thursday in the other quarterfinals.