Mark Giordano injury update: Calgary Flames defender leaves the game with a lower body injury

The postseason drive of the Calgary Flames is getting hotter and there is a chance they may have to do it without their captain, Mark Giordano.

In the second period of the 3-1 defeat on Tuesday against the San José Sharks, the defender took the disc by the left wing before throwing it below the goal line. He skated around the net and retrieved the pass at the right point where he shot the disc from one knee and then seemed to make a division. It took Giordano to get up and he was favoring his right leg while heading for the bank.

During the next commercial cut, he tried things but ended up going directly to the locker room. Calgary announced in the third period that he would not return with a lower body injury.

Losing the best flame defender at this time of the season for any amount of time would leave a huge hole in his blue line. Before the injury, Giordano led all Calgary players with a CF% Rel of 59.21 in 11 minutes and four seconds of ice time in the loss.

# Calls D Michael Stone in the early release of Mark Giordano: "It's a large part of our team, probably most of our team. So it's hard to see him leave the game." – Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) February 5, 2020

Upon entering the tilt on Tuesday at Saddledome, he led the team with 52.39% CF and an xGF of 35.77. At 36, he led the team and 15th in the NHL among defenders on average time on ice in just over 24 minutes per game. In 54 games this season, he has five goals and 22 assists, including one in Johnny Gaudreau's only goal against Aaron Dell and the Sharks.

Despite the loss, Calgary maintains the second wild card spot in the Western Conference with a three-point lead over the Nashville Predators, Chicago Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets (tied at 57 points). They will face the Predators on Thursday at home, possibly without their 2020 All-Star and the current Norris Trophy defender.