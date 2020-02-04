Madonna offers to sublet the New York department to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle because Canada is & # 39; boring & # 39;

WENN / Joe / Avalon

The success creator of & # 39; Vogue & # 39; call Canada & # 39; boring & # 39; when he offers to sublet his apartment in Central Park West to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after his royal departure.

Virgin has offered to sublet his apartment in New York City to Prince Harry Y Meghan markle, Duchess of Sussex in a blatant video.

After the news that the couple will resign their positions as superior members of the British royal family and divide their time between North America and Britain, Madonna shared a hilarious video on her Instagram page in which she offered her own property of Manhattan as a bolthole for the couple and their little son Archie.

"Harry doesn't run to Canada, he's so bored there," Madonna began her video, which saw her sitting in front of a mirror while talking to the camera. "I will let you sublet my apartment in Central Park West. It has two rooms, it has the best view of Manhattan, an incredible balcony. I think that will be everything, a winner. That will be the deciding factor."

"No, Buckingham Palace has nothing on CPW," he concluded.

When subtitling the video on her Instagram page, Madonna wrote: "Megan (sic) and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment in Central Park West ?? …………….. . # Madamextheater #thelondonpalladium ".

The former actress and Archie have been living on the island of Vancouver, Canada since the beginning of January 2020, while Harry arrived late last month.