Madonna offers to rent her New York apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a strange Instagram video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in a friend's "mega mansion,quot; on Vancouver Island in Canada and are reportedly looking for a home in Los Angeles. But, Madonna thinks they should go to New York and sublet their apartment in Central Park West.

In a strange Instagram video, the singer offered the couple her $ 7.3 million apartment on the Upper West Side, and tells them not to "escape to Canada,quot; because "it's boring there."

"I will let them sublet my apartment in Central Park West," Madonna said in the video while sitting in front of a makeup mirror. "It's two bedrooms, it has the best view of Manhattan. Amazing balcony … No, Buckingham Palace has nothing on CPW."

According to Page six, Madonna's apartment is located in Harperley Hall, located on West 64th Street and Central Park West. In 2018, the singer lost a three-year legal fight with the cooperative after they implemented a new rule that would not allow her children or domestic staff to live in the apartment unless she was "in residence."

Madonna did not question the rule until two years after its implementation, and lost her case against the cooperative because she did not meet the legal deadline to file a claim.

Although the cooperative "prefers that each apartment be occupied by its Shareholder,quot;, its rules do allow Madonna to sublet the apartment. However, you would need the written approval of the board of directors.

It does not appear that Madonna has lived in the New York department in recent years. He moved to Lisbon, Portugal in 2017, so that his son David Banda, a soccer player, could join the youth team of the Portuguese club Benfica.

See this post on Instagram “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution. We intend to step back as "elder,quot; members of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while still fully supporting Her Majesty the Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly in recent years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to La Reina, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, accept our sincere thanks for your continued support. ”- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) in January 8, 2020 at 10:33 a.m. PST

Madonna's video is the latest in an Instagram series that features the singer vlogging on different topics while someone on his staff holds the camera. He is currently in London performing shows for his tour Madame X.

As for Harry and Meghan, they've been lying on Vancouver Island with their son Archie Harrison after they announced last month that they were resigning as members of the royal family.

Ad

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America, and some reports claim that the couple is looking for a summer spot in Los Angeles.



Post views:

0 0