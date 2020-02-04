Look at the best Oscar dresses to hit the red carpet

When the red carpet becomes an airstrip.
The Oscars 2020 are less than a week away, which means they are only a matter of days before Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars turn the fantasy adventure into a complete fashion fantasy. Because let's face it, the Academy Awards could be all the best of the best in the business, but it's also the Place to make a style statement.
Halle BerryThe dress of Elie Saab, worthy of gasping, comes to mind. You know, the design that had a transparent top, and only covered her bust with her floral embroidery.
Another memorable moment of fashion at the Oscars?
Gwyneth PaltrowTom Ford's crisp white cape dress that dominated the room as soon as she entered. It was a piece worthy of drool, not only for its elegant silhouette without effort, but also for its asymmetric structure. And you can never go wrong with a layer to the ground.
Lately, celebrities like it Billy porter, Lady Gaga Y Lupita Nyong & # 39; o They are just some who are not afraid to push the limits of style on the red carpet.
the Attitude The star almost broke the Internet after appearing at the 2019 ceremony in a tuxedo dress larger than the life of Christian Siriano. Of course, how could anyone forget the iconic blue baby dress by Lupita de Prada? Yes, in which he turned, while walking on the red carpet.
We could go on and on about our favorite Oscar designs. Then, if you are like us, check out the best dresses to touch the red carpet of the ceremony in our gallery below.
Halle Berry
The actress's victory at the Oscar was unforgettable for many reasons. She was the first black woman to win the Best Actress award, which she won in 2002 for Monster ball. In addition to his historic victory, his Oscar-winning dress instantly became an icon and one could say he was a designer. Elie saab, in the map.
Lupita Nyong & # 39; o
the Black Panther The actress always takes him out of the park during the awards season, or any season, for that matter. She wore this bespoke light blue Prada dress at the 86th Annual Academy Awards. This was the first time he won the Best Supporting Actress award for his debut film. 12 years of slavery.
Gwyneth Paltrow
The slime-worthy cape dress that closed the red carpet for its elegant but avant-garde design. It is safe to say Tom ford It was overcome with this number in the actress.
Kacey Musgraves
The country singer knows how to get attention and this number Giambattista Valli pink bubble gum was the test. From its huge ruffled hems to the undulating tulle sleeves and the eye-catching brooch inlaid with jewels, this lewk was everything.
Lady Gaga
the A star has been born The actress looked effortlessly elegant in a white pant suit from Brandon Maxwell. It was a blank vision, and exuded the old Hollywood glamor with her hair styled and fresh face makeup.
Viola Davis
The Oscar-winning actress was surprised with this electrifying pink dress by Michael Kors. In addition to her bright and bold dress, she complemented with a pink flamenco clutch and striking jewelry pieces.
Ava gardner
The silver screen mermaid of the Golden Age of Hollywood dazzled in a glittering sequin dress. As if that wasn't glamorous enough, she wore a big, shiny tiara, white skin and gloves.
Gemma chan
Perfectly pink! the Crazy Rich Asians star makes a great entry with its bright and bold Valentino design. Also, additional pockets are a chef's kiss.
Janelle Monáe
Never one that sticks to the basics, the Moonlight The actress made the 2017 Oscar red carpet her catwalk. She wore an Elie Saab haute couture dress, adorned with intricate beads, feathered lace and an exaggerated tulle train.
Yalitza Aparicio
the Rome The actress brought a fashion fantasy to the red carpet with her dreamy and whimsical design by Rodarte.
Regina King
the Watchmen The actress knows how to make a statement with a simple but sophisticated lewk.
Hilary Swank
The 44-year-old star took home the Best Actress award for million dollar Baby and the prize for the best dress. His design by Guy Laroche was simple, but striking since the silk dress had an open back.
Diana Ross
Diana Ross He sizzled at the 54th Annual Academy Awards with a bright red dress and a lush white fur shawl.
Billy porter
Make a pose! The actor and the fashion icon demonstrated why he reigns supremely on the red carpet, and this tuxedo dress is a test! He wore Christian Siriano.
Nicole Kidman
the Big little lies The actress always closes the red carpet, and this powerful red dress from Balenciaga was no different. The sleeveless turtleneck design made it simple and classic, but the dramatic arch and striking color took it to the next level.
Tessa Thompson
The actress took a chance on fashion at the 2019 Oscars … and it was definitely worth it!
Elizabeth Taylor
One word: glamorous. The legendary actress knew how to work a dress, and this elegant design was no different.
Zoe Saldaña
With a custom design by Atelier Versace, the Guardians of the Galaxy The actress was surprised with her blush-colored dress that hugs the body.
Jennifer Lopez
It's always fun to see what bold design the 49-year-old star will use on the red carpet. In the 2015 awards ceremony, he kept things classic, but not boring. She was wearing an elegant Elie Saab dress, which included ornate beads and a full train of chiffon tulle.
Debbie Allen
Serving us serious glamor, Debbie Allen He captivated the crowd with his performance at the 54th Annual Awards. In addition to his performance on stage with Gregory HinesHe was surprised with a striking lavender dress, which featured white beaded fringes and a slit to the thigh.
Margot Robbie
The Australian actress exuded the old Hollywood glamor with her long-sleeved and long-sleeved dress Tom Ford.
Penelope Cruz
the Everybody knows the star shone as bright as the flashing lights in her blush colored Atelier Versace dress. The design featured a chiffon bodice with an organza tulle train.
Gina Rodriguez
the Jane the virgin Star brought the glitz and glamor to the 2018 awards ceremony. Rodriguez hit the red carpet with a nude colored Zuhair Murad dress, adorned with ornate beads and an undulating chiffon train.
Salma Hayek
the Frida Star was surprised at the Oscar red carpet in one of the most difficult colors to achieve. She wore a striking navy Atelier Versace dress for the event full of stars.
Meryl streep
The legendary star has the record of having the highest number of Academy Award nominations for none actor, and his set of 2012 was as remarkable as his achievements. She dazzled with a golden lamé dress designed by Lanvin.
Reese witherspoon
the Big little lies The actress always dresses like a southern beauty, but in the awards ceremony of 2006, she also brought her southern charm. The star looked sculptural in her 1955 Christian Dior dress, which she found in a vintage boutique in Paris. It is rumored that the owner of the boutique had difficulty separating from him, because he supposedly belonged to royalty.
Julia Roberts
The Oscar-winning actress could have taken home the prize in 2001 for Erin Brockovich but her satin vintage Valentino dress stole the show. The black and white number was from the 1982 collection of the fashion machine house.
Audrey Hepburn
The iconic actress is known for her elegant and timeless outfits, and her 1954 Oscar dress is the epitome of her exquisite fashion. She wore a white floral dress by Hubert de Givenchy.
