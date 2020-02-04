Lizzo also exercises after criticism of glorifying obesity

%MINIFYHTML969e6bb3b7c1455b50824a27b2caf82211% %MINIFYHTML969e6bb3b7c1455b50824a27b2caf82212%

The raptor of 'Juice' appears in a video doing exercises before the Grammys after the former coach of 'The Biggest Loser', Jillian Michaels, was accused of shaming Lizzo.

Lizzo He has shown everyone, particularly his critics, that she also exercises. The Grammy-winning artist was captured by the camera doing exercises to prepare for her appearance at the awards ceremony on Sunday, January 26.

In the video, the 31-year-old star was seen squatting with a partner, who was possibly her personal trainer. He put on an emerald green training suit, black sneakers, a white cap and sunglasses. He also wore a defined band of What Waist.

The video was posted on the official Instagram page of What Waist. The account manager wrote in the caption: "Yessssssss #LIZZO! The winner of several Grammy and Platinum awards LIZZO was seen in our #defineband for her pre-Grammy training!"

According to the company, the defined band is used "to improve your fitness."

Lizzo has not talked about his training regimen, but the video is evidence that he also leads a healthy lifestyle despite criticism that he is glorifying obesity.

Jillian Michaels He was one who recently criticized Lizzo for his large size figure. "Why do we celebrate his body?" She said of the woman. "Why does it matter? Why don't we celebrate his music? Because it won't be amazing if he has diabetes."

After his comments provoked a violent reaction, Jillian turned to Instagram to duplicate his initial statements. "As I have repeatedly said, we are all beautiful, worthy and equally deserving. I also feel strongly that we love each other enough to recognize that there are serious health consequences that come with obesity, heart disease, diabetes and cancer, because name just a few, "wrote the personal trainer. "I would never want this for ANYONE and I hope we prioritize our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodies."

Then, Lizzo seemed to applaud the former "The big loser"Trainer with an NSFW message in her Instagram Stories. According to reports, she said in a video:" If my name is your mouth … so is my fuck, b *** h … enjoy the taste! "A fan noticed that Lizzo also shared the short clip on his main Instagram page with the title" PSA ", before removing it.