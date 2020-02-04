Liverpool 1-0 Shrewsbury

%MINIFYHTMLf73270c3dc4536ea76babb2fe0e95da011% %MINIFYHTMLf73270c3dc4536ea76babb2fe0e95da012%





The young Liverpool team beat Shrewsbury to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup

The youngest team in Liverpool's history justified the faith Jurgen Klopp placed in them when he absent himself and his first team from his replay in the fourth round of the FA Cup by beating Shrewsbury 1-0 at Anfield.

The goal in the 75th minute of former Manchester United academy player Ro-Shaun Williams proved to be the difference, moments after League One visitors saw David Edwards header ruled out by VAR.

Klopp had been accused of disrespecting the cup when he decided to honor the rest of the mid-season Premier League by sending all his holiday stars instead of playing in this game.

But their replacements did it themselves, Klopp and the club take pride in a performance full of confidence and commitment that belied their tender years.

With an average age of 19 years and 102 days, three debutants, 36 high-level appearances between them and squad numbers ranging from 46 to 93, this was a very inexperienced team at any level, regardless of a somewhat controversial cup draw compared to almost 53,000 in Anfield.

There was at least some representation of the first team in the game with James Milner, who has been left behind to continue his rehabilitation work at Melwood instead of leaving, sat in the front row behind the shelter.

Ki-Jana Hoever challenges Shaun Whalley during the first half

The start was delayed 15 minutes due to an accident that closed the M62 motorway, which immediately caused numerous jokes on social networks about Liverpool youth who left late on a school night.

Coincidentally, several of these players were scheduled for an "education,quot; session on Wednesday morning, but for tonight it was Shrewsbury who received an education.

Curtis Jones became the youngest captain of Liverpool at age 19 and five days after receiving the bracelet to lead a youth team. The team named by U23 manager Neil Critchley contained four players: Jones, Harvey Elliott, Neco Williams and Pedro Chirivella, from the original Shropshire series. League One Shrewsbury named 10 of the team that started the original draw with Liverpool.

When striker Liam Millar, a Canadian international with eight games, stole Ethan Ebanks-Landell just outside his own penalty area in the first minutes, the tone was set.

The young men murmured over the Anfield field not surpassed by, for most, the greatest chance of their short careers and dominated possession, up to 78 percent in the first half.

Shaun Whalley thought he had given Shrewsbury the lead, but discarded

Nor did they lack confidence with the individual highlights of the first half of Curtis Jones, who became Liverpool's youngest captain at the age of 19 and five days, including a nutmeg dragged back at Ro-Shaun Williams and A rabona crossing.

But they lacked a cutting edge, the right-back Neco Williams was the closest with a wide-angle impulse from the far post, and with the visitors, starting 10 players from the original draw, showing little intention to move forward, half finished goalless .

Attacking the Kop in the second half, the impressive Neco Williams should probably have scored shortly after the break, but was denied by goalkeeper Max O & # 39; Leary's extended foot, arriving only a few seconds after Callum Lang's rare raid in the Liverpool penalty area he ended his fall after the break. A tangle with Ki-Jana Hoever.

Whalley celebrates his goal but his end was from offside

If playing at Anfield was a new experience for the Liverpool team, VAR was a novelty for Shrewsbury and came to the rescue of the hosts at the time when Shaun Whalley nodded in Edwards bounced shot just for reference to rule it out. out of play

Harvey Elliott and Jones made a series of short-range attempts when the home team began adding some threat to their domain, but when the goal finally came, it came with considerable help.

Neco Williams' long ball forward was aimed at Elliott, but the homonym Ro-Shaun intervened, returning on his own goalkeeper from the edge of his own penalty area.

Then it was a credit for the Liverpool youth who saw the rest of the game with few alarms and still attacked in additional time.

Chelsea at Stamford Bridge waits for the past 16 years, when Klopp and some of the stars of his first team will return.

What the managers said

Head of Liverpool U23 Neil Critchley: "The maturity that these young people showed to play that game was remarkable. In fact, they calmed me down and for more than 90 minutes, I think we had the best opportunities, and we were the deserved winners that night."

"The boss was in touch this afternoon with some words of advice and encouragement, which was very kind of him.

"I didn't check my phone, but in the end we received a message from the staff that said I was absolutely delighted with the performance and that I was excited. We've given him a game against Chelsea."

Shrewsbury Chief Sam Ricketts: "I feel a bit flat to be honest with you as we fight to get going tonight. We've played a lot of games. That was our 39th of the season, and we looked like a team that just couldn't go.

"Liverpool moved the ball very well. They are bright, lively and played well. We just weren't in that. You can't play 95 percent."

"We had a spell after halftime where we had a goal canceled, we asked some questions, but we were too passive."

Analysis: "Klopp has got away with it a bit,quot;

Aaron Pierre of Shrewsbury competes with Curtis Jones for possession

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy saying The debate:

"I don't think he needed to justify his reasons for not presenting the first team with everything that is happening. Considering the opposition, he clearly felt that the children could do a job, and they have done it."

"In terms of him not being there, I guess he got away with it a bit. If they had lost the game, it would have stood out a little more."

"It would have motivated the younger boys naturally. The intensity always increases, but those questions about their absence have now been canceled."

Opta statistics

With an average age of 19 years and 102 days against Shrewsbury, Liverpool named his youngest XI in all competitions for the second time this season, beating his lineup for the quarterfinals of the League Cup against Aston Villa in December (19y 182d)

Shrewsbury has scored two goals against Liverpool in the FA Cup this season, the first time the Reds have benefited from two goals of the same opponent in a FA Cup campaign since Brighton scored three in a 1-10 loss. 6 in Anfield in February 2012.

Liverpool are now undefeated in 40 games at Anfield in all competitions (W35 D5), winning each of their last seven home games without conceding a single goal.

