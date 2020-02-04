Lionel Messi tells Eric Abidal to "give names,quot; when he criticizes Barcelona players | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML500797283b6c8a167181efadfcfb659a11% %MINIFYHTML500797283b6c8a167181efadfcfb659a12%

Messi comments on Abidal: "You should give names because otherwise you would be polluting everyone's name and feeding rumors that spread and are not true."





Lionel Messi responded to the comments Abidal made to a Spanish newspaper

Lionel Messi has asked Eric Abidal to "give names,quot; after the Barcelona sports director criticized club players for their work ethic.

Abidal, a former teammate of Messi in Barcelona, ​​suggested that players in Barcelona's locker room were unhappy and did not work enough with former coach Ernesto Valverde, who has since been replaced by Quique Setien.

"Many players were not happy and did not work much and there was also a problem with internal communication," he said. Sport.

"The relationship between the coach and the costumes was always good, but there are things that I can feel as a former player. I told the club what I thought and we had to make a decision."

Messi responded to comments on social networks by telling senior club officials to take responsibility for their own actions and warned them not to contaminate the entire team with criticism that can be directed at certain people.

"Honestly, I don't like doing this kind of thing, but I think everyone should be responsible for their work and take responsibility for their decisions," Messi said on Instagram. .

Abidal and Messi started the victorious final of the Barcelona Champions League at Wembley in 2011

"Players for what happens in the field, we are also the first to recognize when we don't play well."

"Those responsible for sports management must also face their responsibilities and, above all, take charge of their own decisions.

"Finally, I think that when you talk about players, you should give names because otherwise you are polluting everyone's name and fueling rumors that spread and are not true."

Abidal and Messi played together in Barcelona between 2007 and 2013, and the French defender returned to the club after retiring to become a sports director in June 2018.

Currently, Barcelona outperforms the Real Madrid leader by three points in La Liga after a 2-1 victory over Levante over the weekend.