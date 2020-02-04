Lindsay Hubbard of Summer House talks about the connection with Carl Radke

Lindsay Hubbard He doesn't regret last summer.
"I try not to regret life," the star of Bravo tells E! in an exclusive interview before Summer houseThe next premiere. "There are certainly things I can learn from, but I never regret going through the things I do because … I think it makes me a stronger person at the end of the day."
As it appears in the trailer for the fourth season of the series, Hubbard's connection with his co-star and friend Carl RadkeAs well as the changing relationship dynamics that accompanied it, it was a notable part of his filming experience in 2019.
"We put our friendship in a really risky position last summer," he recalls, referring to him as his "best friend,quot; and pointing out that the public will see them take those risks on screen. Summer houseThe new delivery
"We decided to cross the line a bit," Hubbard continues. "Then, you will go beyond your friends to … I would put it in a romantic category." And now? "I can tell you that we are closer than ever."
In general, the original Summer house The cast member describes the upcoming season of the show (which premieres on Wednesday, February 5 at 9 pm) as "a lot of drama, but a lot of fun," epic "teasing,quot; theme parties and different friendship dynamics abound for several of his companions -Stars, not just her and Radke.
Although we will definitely tune in to the fourth season, Hubbard tells E! Your father will not join us, which is not completely shocking. "My dad saw the first season and then the second," he explains, and notes that the first episode of Summer houseThe second season was the last as a spectator.
"He said: & # 39; Lindsay, in five minutes you took off your top and got into the jacuzzi & # 39;", recalls Bravo's personality. "And he said: & # 39; How do I turn this off? & # 39;"
Hubbard says he already gave him "the courtesy call,quot; before the fourth season.
"I thought: & # 39; Dad, I love you. Thank you very much for supporting me and my crazy life. Just don't look this season. Please, just understand what that means & # 39;" he says, noting that he enlists a friend to watch the episodes in his name and keep him up to date on important things.
Watch the premiere of the fourth season of Summer house Wednesday, February 5 at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
