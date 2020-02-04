Lindsay Hubbard of Summer House talks about the connection with Carl Radke

Lindsay Hubbard He doesn't regret last summer.

"I try not to regret life," the star of Bravo tells E! in an exclusive interview before Summer houseThe next premiere. "There are certainly things I can learn from, but I never regret going through the things I do because … I think it makes me a stronger person at the end of the day."

%MINIFYHTML5823a4e6e83a33bea550f70af54080a111% %MINIFYHTML5823a4e6e83a33bea550f70af54080a112%

As it appears in the trailer for the fourth season of the series, Hubbard's connection with his co-star and friend Carl RadkeAs well as the changing relationship dynamics that accompanied it, it was a notable part of his filming experience in 2019.

"We put our friendship in a really risky position last summer," he recalls, referring to him as his "best friend,quot; and pointing out that the public will see them take those risks on screen. Summer houseThe new delivery

"We decided to cross the line a bit," Hubbard continues. "Then, you will go beyond your friends to … I would put it in a romantic category." And now? "I can tell you that we are closer than ever."