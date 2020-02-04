Lil Wayne seems to inhale cocaine during the interview! (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Rapper Lil Wayne was caught on camera, apparently making a line of cocaine, during an interview with More in The Drink Champs.

Lil Wane has admitted to fighting drug addiction in the past. So this new video really shouldn't surprise anyone.

Here is the video:

Wayne appeared on the podcast The Drink Champs, to promote his new Funeral album. During the one-hour interview, Lil Wayne also seemed to be baffled, in some kind of narcotic.

In the previous video, Wayne is seen tilting his head out of reach of the camera and snorting hard. Subsequently, his eyes appear more open and his energy level is much higher.