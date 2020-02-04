Lil Wayne reveals that he has no idea why he is fighting with Pusha T

%MINIFYHTML57d525fda7bf4f5c765a9570a28ccb7e11% %MINIFYHTML57d525fda7bf4f5c765a9570a28ccb7e12%

During his appearance on & # 39; Drink Champs & # 39 ;, the rapper & # 39; Funeral & # 39; He tells the host NORE that he only discovered that they apparently disagreed after hearing the & # 39; Exodus 23: 1 & # 39; from Pusha.

little Wayne He is currently promoting his recent album "Funeral" and it would be natural for him to make a press edition with rare interviews. During a new interview, Wayne once again demonstrated that he had no interest in what was happening outside of sports and in himself, as he revealed that he did not know he was struggling with Pusha T.

During his appearance on "Drink Champs," the rapper was asked about the origin of the dispute between him and Pusha. He continued to reveal that he only discovered that they apparently disagreed after hearing Pusha's "Exodus 23: 1." He told NORE that he had no idea what went wrong in their relationship, especially because he was on the remix "Grindin & # 39;".

"I was like & # 39; man & # 39 ;. [Wayne's friend] said:" What are you going to do? Will you go back to Pusha? "I said: & # 39; What do you mean? I would love to make a song with him & # 39;", he recalled before his friend told him he was at the receiving end of the song diss.

He was later asked about the rumors of Rick Ross trying to put him and Pusha in "Maybach Music VI". Weezy replied: "I'm not sure. I don't even know what record. I swear to God."

The fight between Wayne and Pusha began in 2006 after the first one appeared on the cover of Vibe magazine with A Bathing Ape clothes, as well as wearing BAPE clothes in his music video "Hustler Musik." The clipse, which were formed by Pusha and Without malice, then they hit Wayne in his song "Mr. Me Too" in which they rapped, "N **** s bites the style of shoes to watches."

When asked if he started using BAPE after seeing that The Clipse did it, Wayne said at the time: "I don't have to talk about any coca or BAPE. I took off my own shoe n ** * a, that OG collection Reebok n *** a. I pulled my own jeans n *** a, W. Two Us, I have my name, the W will be in your dog a **. Aight? "