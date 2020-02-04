Lifelong Liverpool fan Caroline Wozniacki receives a special message from Steven Gerrard | Tennis news

Rangers manager and former Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard sends a special video message to the ace of tennis retired Caroline Wozniacki





Liverpool's lifelong fan Caroline Wozniacki received a special video message from former Anfield great player Steven Gerrard after his retirement from tennis.

The Danish announced last month that he will retire after the Australian Open at the age of 29. Melbourne finally brought him the Grand Slam title he craved in 2018.

Wozniacki struggled to hold back his tears after leaving the tournament for Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the third round while saying goodbye to tennis.

Wozniacki, who finished his career with a total of 30 WTA titles, including a WTA Finals title, received a special video farewell message from former Liverpool captain Gerrard.

He said, "Hi Caroline. I hope you are well and well. I hope you are enjoying retiring and getting some rest. I just want to congratulate you on an incredible race. You have given us so many successes over the years. I really enjoyed seeing you. I congratulate you a lot. And I wish you all the best for the future. "

Wozniacki shed some tears after she was eliminated from the Australian Open

Wozniacki replied on Twitter: "As a lifelong follower of @LFC, I can't say how much pride this video gives me! Thank you very much #stevengerrard !!! And, as always, go to the Reds !!!! # YNWA "

