



Liam Williams is still recovering from an ankle injury.

Liam Williams will miss the next two Six Nations games of Wales, but could return to England next month.

The Saracens, who will join Scarlets at the end of the season, have not played since they suffered an ankle injury before the Welsh World Cup semi-final against South Africa last October.

"Liam is struggling a bit right now," said Welsh defense coach Byron Hayward.

"It's (Saturday's game against Ireland) a little early for Liam. We may be watching the fourth or fifth game of the Championship."

Wales began its campaign with a 42-0 victory over Italy last Saturday.

Leigh Halfpenny impressed against Italy last weekend

After Ireland, Wales received France on February 22 before his March 7 appointment with England in Twickenham. Then they face Scotland at home seven days later.

"But look at all the positive aspects: the boys worked well last weekend (against Italy)," Hayward added.

"Leigh Halfpenny had a great game last weekend in full-back, although it would be good to recover Liam, obviously."

The Owen Watkin center, scrum half Gareth Davies and prostitute Elliot Dee are back in training after recent injuries.