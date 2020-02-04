Lesotho's first lady will be accused of killing the former prime minister's wife | News

Lesotho's first lady will be charged with murder in connection with the murder in 2017 of former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane's wife, Lipolelo Police said Tuesday.

Maesaiah Thabane, who fled the country on January 10 to escape arrest, returned to the small South African kingdom on Tuesday afternoon and surrendered to the police in the capital, Maseru. Police said they had hidden in neighboring South Africa.

Deputy Police Commissioner Mokete Paseka said Maesaiah Thabane, 42, would spend the night in custody and will be taken to court after the director of public prosecutions prepares the charge sheet.

"She was accused of murder along with eight others who are in Lesotho and South Africa," Paseka told reporters, adding that the investigation had been "successfully completed."

He said the police had a "strong case,quot; against the first lady, who was unable to appear in court on Tuesday due to logistical reasons.

The day he fled the country, an arrest warrant was issued against the first lady after he refused to appear before the police to be interrogated in connection with the murder.

Maesaiah Thabane was arrested on the border with South Africa after an agreement between her lawyer and the police.

Will the prime minister retire?

The murder occurred two days before Thomas Thabane took office for a second term in 2017, and two years after a court ruled that Lipolelo was the first legal lady and entitled to benefits.

Thomas Thabane, 80, married his current wife two months after Lipolelo's death.

Two weeks ago, the police interrogated the prime minister after the alleged use of his mobile phone to communicate with who was at the scene of the murder.

The prime minister announced last month that he planned to resign after the ruling party considered him no longer fit to lead. The prime minister did not specify when he would resign, he only said that it would happen "when everything is in order."

The murder of Lipolelo Thabane, 58, caused shock in the small mountainous kingdom, which is surrounded by South Africa and has a long history of political turmoil.

High-ranking members of the All Basotho Convention (ABC) ruling party have accused the prime minister of hampering investigations into the murder.

Last month, hundreds of opposition supporters marched through the streets of Maseru when police questioned the prime minister, demanding that he resign immediately.