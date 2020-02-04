Lauren London lets her massive Nipsey Hussle tattoo be the center of attention in a new photo amid reports that she made a great move with her children

Since the sudden death of Nipsey Hussle on March 31, 2019; His longtime girlfriend, Lauren London, has been dealing with his pain and staying away from the public.

However, it seems that the 35-year-old actress is finally ready to make some changes in her life, as it was reported that she bought a luxury house for the price of $ 1.7 million in the Sherman Oaks community in the San Fernando Valley , California.

Allegedly, Lauren's new home covers an area of ​​2,600 square feet and offers four rooms plus a covered porch, barbecue area in the backyard, pool and more than enough space for sunbathing.

According to reports, the residence was built in 1949 in a Spanish style, which has since been updated with neutral decoration and hardwood floors by its former occupants, the star of Days of our lives, Matt Cedeno and his wife, Erica Franco.

In addition to her acting career, which includes roles in productions such as Entourage, Everyone hates Chris, ATLY The game, the mother of two children and model is also famous for her intermittent relationship with Lil Wayne, who is the father of her firstborn, Kameron Carter.

After moving on to the interpreter of "Lollipop," Lauren began dating Hussle in 2013. The two had been together until his death, and they share a son named Kross Ermias.

After the unexpected disappearance of his partner, Lauren worked in collaboration with Puma to create a fashion line in honor of Nipsey, which was called "Hussle & Motivate,quot; respectively.

In a recent interview, she talked about losing the love of her life by saying: “I was not confused about who he was and what his mission was, and it was the elevation of us as people. I have not been able to digest its fullness because it is overwhelming and I am in the process of healing myself and my family. But I absolutely feel the love of the city. "

She added: "I can't talk about our last day together, and I still have to be strong for my children. I have a three-year-old son who still asks me:" Where is dad? ", He doesn't understand the concept of death."

Lauren is starting a new chapter in her life with this change of scenery.



