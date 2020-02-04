Late decision on the Not So Sleepy race | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML45f85ff158e0317da2df36ed22e7dc6611% %MINIFYHTML45f85ff158e0317da2df36ed22e7dc6612%





Not So Sleepy – late decision about Newbury's career



Hughie Morrison will make a late decision on the participation of the Betfair favorite Hurdle Not So Sleepy.



The eight-year-old has been much appreciated for the valuable disadvantage of Newbury on Saturday since he came to victory at Ascot in December.

However, Morrison has so far refused to confirm his participation, and with an inclination in Champion Hurdle also discussed, the East Ilsley coach wants to make sure everything is in his favor before running this weekend.

"When I said I needed to go through a school session, what I really meant was that that would be the first reason why I couldn't run," Morrison said.

"There are many other things to consider, as well as schooling. Terrain, competence, your general environment, unless you have educated terribly, that would not be the deciding factor."

"We could declare and find the ground too fast and not run in any way, but right now we are just looking for the horse and doing what is best for him."