Kylie Jenner reveals that her daughter Stormi is allergic to peanuts

Matt Baron / Shutterstock
Kylie JennerThe house is a peanut free house.
"Actually, all crazy, not just peanuts," Kylie said in her latest video for Harper's bazaar, where it details everything you eat in a day. "Because Stormi is allergic."
Last summer, Kylie's daughter Stormi Webster had a small health scare when the keeping up with the Kardashians Star shared on social networks that his little "spent the day in the hospital."
"She had an allergic reaction, but now she is 100% well and we are at home. Nothing else matters when these things happen," Kylie wrote at the time.
While Kylie did not specify what caused the food allergy at that time, it is safe to assume that it could possibly have been related to the nut. Fortunately, at that time, Stormi's allergic reaction was quickly treated and she returned to normal in a short time, said an E! Inside information news.
"Kylie is very relieved," the source added. "It was very scary to have to take her baby to the hospital. Fortunately, she finished well."
In the video "Everything Kylie Jenner eats in a day,quot; to Harper's bazaar, the 22-year-old mother also shared that her daughter Stormi is as "hungry,quot; as she.
"If there were a face (to portray) & # 39; hungry & # 39 ;, it would be me. That would be my face," Kylie said. "And Stormi has it too. Because when that girl is a little hungry, she becomes a different baby. So if you wonder where she gets it, I'm sure it is me."
The two also shared what she and her daughter's perfect breakfast looks like. "She likes fruit, she love turkey bacon and, oh, he loves bagel, "Kylie added.
"Actually, the other night … I always wonder & # 39; what does this girl dream about? & # 39; And (the other night) she woke up from her dream and said: & # 39; bagel & # 39; I was completely asleep, dreaming of bagels, "said the owner of Kylie Cosmetics.
Curious to know what else Kylie eats when she gets up every morning?
Kylie shared that the first thing she will drink when she wakes up is her bone broth, which consists of lavender and lemon, plus the broth. On other days, she will drink celery juice. "I have a whole drawer in my raw celery-only refrigerator," he said.
She also shared that when it comes to coffee or tea, she drinks both drinks. "But I've tried to reduce it a little," Kylie added, citing that her favorite tea has a peach flavor and she loves good coffee with vanilla milk and oat milk.
the KUWTK Star also shared how he finds exercises to do at home, his typical lunch, his favorite food to eat when he travels, his favorite food to cheat ("When I was pregnant, I had to eat In-N-Out at least once a week,quot; , Kylie said), her favorite snacks and how it helps curb her appetite so she doesn't reach those nighttime snacks.
To watch the full video, go here.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Thursday, February 6 at 10:30 p.m.